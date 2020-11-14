    Nick Chubb Activated off IR, Will Return from Knee Injury for Browns vs. Texans

    Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 34-20. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns activated running back Nick Chubb off injured reserve Saturday after he suffered a knee injury during Week 4.

    The tailback is expected to take the field Sunday against the Houston Texans after practicing all week. 

    "He looked like Nick looks," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "He was ready to roll out there at practice. Obviously, he is chomping at the bit. He has done everything in this rehab that has been asked of him. As you can imagine, he has attacked it."

    Though the 24-year-old missed significant time this season with an MCL sprain, he's been durable in his first two years in the league. Kareem Hunt handled the bulk of Cleveland's carries in Chubb's absence. That's likely to even out a bit in the coming weeks as Chubb works his way back into the offense.

    "I've been bored sitting here these last five weeks," Chubb said. "It feels great to be back out there with the team. I'm happy and grateful I'm not having a season-ending injury. It just feels great to run and hang out with the boys again." 

    The Georgia product is arguably Cleveland's best offensive playmaker when he is healthy and had 1,145 total yards as a rookie before following up in his second season with a Pro Bowl nod to go with 1,494 rushing yards, 278 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

    The 2018 second-round pick has 335 rushing yards, 17 receiving yards and four touchdowns in four games this year.

