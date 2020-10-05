Browns' Nick Chubb to Go on IR with Knee Injury, Will Return This Season

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that running back Nick Chubb suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday's 49-38 win over the Dallas Cowboys and will be put on injured reserve.

The injury is not believed to be season-ending, however.

The 24-year-old got off to a solid start in 2020, running for 292 yards and four touchdowns through the Browns' first three games. He was on pace for another big game in Week 4, as he carried the ball six times for 43 yards before exiting with his knee injury.

Much was expected of the Browns' passing game after a disappointing 2019. Instead, the running game has powered the offense. Cleveland is averaging the most rushing yards (204.5) in the NFL.

The offseason additions of offensive linemen Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. are paying big dividends, and having running back Kareem Hunt for a full season helps, too.

Although Hunt is a proven every-down option, Chubb deserves much of the credit for how effective the Browns have been on the ground. Until he returns, Cleveland might have to shift gears a bit and lean more on Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. alongside Hunt.