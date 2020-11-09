Masters Odds 2020: Latest Lines for Top Favorites at Augusta

John Minchillo/Associated Press

As Jim Nantz would say: Hello, friends.

The Masters finally arrives Thursday with Round 1 at the esteemed Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Numerous stars will challenge defending champion Tiger Woods for the right to don the famous green jacket.

Woods, meanwhile, will look to capture his 16th major title and move just two behind Jack Nicklaus' all-time record. The five-time Masters champion has had a rough calendar year, but he always seems to have something extra in store at Augusta.

Plenty of other storylines will emerge this week. Can Bryson DeChambeau win a second consecutive major after his scintillating U.S. Open victory at Winged Foot? How will Brooks Koepka look after missing the U.S. Open?

Any number of golfers could emerge victorious. Here is a closer look at some of the top odds ahead of the final major of 2020.

Latest Lines for Top Favorites

(All odds via DraftKings)

Bryson DeChambeau, +800 (bet $10 to win $80)

Jon Rahm, +900

Dustin Johnson, +1000

Rory McIlroy, +1200

Justin Thomas, +1200

Xander Schauffele, +1400

Brooks Koepka, +1600

Patrick Cantlay, +2200

Tony Finau, +2500

Tyrell Hatton, +2500

Analyzing Top Betting Favorites

Bryson DeChambeau

John Locher/Associated Press

It comes as little surprise DeChambeau enters the week as the top favorite to claim the green jacket.

The 27-year-old stampeded the rest of the field at Winged Foot on Sunday, shooting 67 and cruising to a six-shot victory. He was not in the fairway often, but he took the long rough out of play by routinely giving himself wedges and short irons into greens, and he also putted tremendously all week.

DeChambeau's prodigious length could give him a particular advantage at Augusta. A number of holes are gettable if the player is willing to take on certain angles off the tee, and he hardly shies away from bombing and gauging his way around a course.

In fact, the Californian is already dazzling with his yardages at Augusta. Inside the Ropes co-host Carl Paulson said over the weekend (h/t Golf Channel) he learned of the approach yardages he had into each hole from former Masters champion Sandy Lyle, who played a practice round with DeChambeau.

Needless to say, the report is pretty staggering and indicative of the possible advantage DeChambeau could have when he tees it up this week.

Jon Rahm

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Rahm has already accomplished quite a bit in his young career.

The 25-year-old has five wins on tour, including two during the 2020 season. He has also experienced early success to start the new tour season, finishing in a tie for second at the Zozo Championship.

But success has eluded Rahm at the majors.

The Spaniard has come close a number of times, though. His best finish in a major was at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, California, when he finished in a tie for third. He also finished fourth at the 2018 Masters.

However, not too many golfers have played as well as Rahm during this calendar year. He figures to have plenty of motivation heading into this week, especially considering he has finished inside the top 10 at Augusta in each of the last two years.

Dustin Johnson

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The man commonly known as "DJ" might be the only golfer who can claim to have had more success than Rahm over the course of the last year.

Johnson won three times during the 2020 season and also captured the FedEx Cup for the first time in his career. Moreover, he has been in the picture in each of the first two majors.

The world No. 1 finished in a tie for second at the PGA Championship and managed to scratch out a tie for ninth at the U.S. Open. He also finished in a tie for second at this past weekend's Vivint Houston Open.

However, the 36-year-old is also dealing with slightly different circumstances. He had to withdraw from the Zozo after testing positive for COVID-19 in October.

If this past weekend's results are any indication, Johnson appears to be fully recovered from the virus. But it will be interesting to see if he can follow up with another strong showing at Augusta.

Johnson will be looking to capture the second major championship and the first Masters title of his career.

All results courtesy of PGATour.com, unless otherwise noted.

