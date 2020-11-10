College Football Picks: Week 11 Predictions for Every Game

0 of 8

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Are you ranked in the Top 25? Congratulations! Also, you're probably hitting the road in Week 11.

Newly crowned No. 1 Alabama's trip to LSU headlines a travel-heavy weekend for AP Top 25 teams. Of the 18 ranked programs in action, 13 of them will be on the road. On the bright side—theoretically, at least—none of them are facing a Top 25 opponent.

But is the showdown-less slate basically an invitation for upsets?

While it's likely several games will be postponed or canceled (as Auburn/Mississippi State has been), Week 11 includes more than 50 matchups. This should be the busiest week of the 2020 season so far.