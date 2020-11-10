College Football Picks: Week 11 Predictions for Every Game

College Football Picks: Week 11 Predictions for Every GameNovember 10, 2020
Are you ranked in the Top 25? Congratulations! Also, you're probably hitting the road in Week 11.
Newly crowned No. 1 Alabama's trip to LSU headlines a travel-heavy weekend for AP Top 25 teams. Of the 18 ranked programs in action, 13 of them will be on the road. On the bright side—theoretically, at least—none of them are facing a Top 25 opponent.
But is the showdown-less slate basically an invitation for upsets?
While it's likely several games will be postponed or canceled (as Auburn/Mississippi State has been), Week 11 includes more than 50 matchups. This should be the busiest week of the 2020 season so far.
AP Nos. 25-21
No. 25 Louisiana (6-1) vs. South Alabama (3-4), 2 p.m. ET
This is a strong test for Louisiana's pass defense, which has ceded only 6.2 yards per attempt this season. South Alabama wideouts Jalen Tolbert and Kawaan Baker both have at least 500 yards and five touchdowns. But the Jaguars have struggled on defense recently, giving a balanced Louisiana offense a clear advantage.
Prediction: Louisiana 27, South Alabama 20
No. 24 Auburn (4-2) IDLE
Next Game: vs. Tennessee (Nov. 21)
No. 23 Northwestern (3-0) at Purdue (2-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Purdue star Rondale Moore hasn't yet played. This preview feels a little different if he's available, but his status is becoming "we'll believe it when we see it." The Boilers lack a good rushing attack and might not be able to unlock a terrific Northwestern secondary without Moore alongside David Bell.
Prediction: Northwestern 27, Purdue 17
Western Carolina (0-0) at No. 22 Liberty (7-0), Noon ET
Because of the pandemic, Western Carolina is playing its Southern Conference slate in the spring. This is the fall debut for the Catamounts, who finished 3-9 last year. Liberty, meanwhile, just defeated Virginia Tech 38-35. You know where this is headed.
Prediction: Liberty 48, Western Carolina 14
No. 21 Texas (5-2) IDLE
Next game: at Kansas (Nov. 21)
AP Nos. 20-16
No. 20 USC (1-0) at Arizona (0-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
USC's main concerns are a shaky offensive line and run defense. While that combination will likely bite the Trojans eventually, Arizona's usual weakness—the secondary—is a dreadful fit opposite Kedon Slovis and an excellent group of USC receivers.
Prediction: USC 38, Arizona 28
No. 19 SMU (7-1) at Tulsa (3-1), 7 p.m. ET
SMU has done an excellent job of keeping the ball, giving up only eight turnovers all season. Tulsa, on the other hand, has 11 takeaways in four games. As long as the Mustangs can avoid becoming part of that trend, they'll snag a valuable road win. But it will probably be uncomfortable late; this Tulsa defense is stingy.
Prediction: SMU 30, Tulsa 27
No. 18 Oklahoma (5-2) IDLE
Next Game: vs. Oklahoma State (Nov. 21)
No. 17 Iowa State (5-2) IDLE
Next Game: vs. Kansas State (Nov. 21)
Middle Tennessee (2-5) at No. 16 Marshall (6-0), Noon ET
Marshall hasn't allowed more than 17 points in any of its six games. It's baseless to suggest a Middle Tennessee defense that has surrendered 37.1 points per game can give an improving offense a real chance to stick with the Herd. Sure, might happen! College football is weird. But there's no evidence for it.
Prediction: Marshall 45, Middle Tennessee 17
AP Nos. 15-11
No. 15 Coastal Carolina (7-0) at Troy (4-3), Noon ET
Troy relies heavily on the passing game for offensive production, which doesn't bode particularly well for an upset bid. Coastal Carolina has minimized the damage of opposing quarterbacks all year, ceding only 6.3 yards per attempt and six touchdowns. CCU should improve to 8-0 before a showdown with Appalachian State.
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 34, Troy 21
No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-1) IDLE
Next Game: at Oklahoma (Nov. 21)
No. 13 Wisconsin (1-0) at Michigan (1-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
Michigan has surrendered back-to-back games of 300-plus passing yards and three touchdowns. That's, oh, just a massive concern as Graham Mertz and Wisconsin come to town. He threw five touchdowns in his first career start. Although the Badgers may start slowly following a three-week layoff, a reliable UW defense should hold off Michigan as Mertz and the offense settle into the game.
Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Michigan 20
No. 12 Georgia (4-2) at Missouri (2-3), Noon ET
Alabama and Florida both showed this Georgia defense can be beaten, but only a handful of offenses are capable of playing at that level. Missouri, as you'd expect from a 2-3 team, hasn't provided much of a reason to expect it can match Bama or Florida. Georgia's offense is flawed, but the defense can carry the Dawgs.
Prediction: Georgia 31, Missouri 17
No. 11 Oregon (1-0) at Washington State (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
Timely defense should determine this game, and the early advantage goes to Oregon. Washington State gave up four touchdowns in four red-zone trips to Oregon State, but Oregon consistently held Stanford to field-goal attempts. Although the Ducks landed an incredible string of luck with missed kicks, the bend-don't-break tendency is slightly more encouraging.
Prediction: Oregon 31, Washington State 26
AP Nos. 10-6
No. 10 Indiana (3-0) at Michigan State (1-2), Noon ET
What should we anticipate from Michigan State? I hope you know, because seven turnovers in a loss to Rutgers, a vertical-happy offense to upset Michigan and a nightmarish 42-point beatdown at Iowa is awfully confusing. Indiana is the better team. But hey, maybe MSU decides to be competent this week.
Prediction: Indiana 31, Michigan State 20
No. 9 Miami (6-1) at Virginia Tech (4-3), Noon ET
Miami quarterback D'Eriq King amassed 535 total yards and five touchdowns in a 44-41 win at NC State. That's an incredible line, for sure, but this is the kind of game Miami usually loses, Yes, Virginia Tech's defense is average at best. But dual-threat quarterbacks are often a problem for Miami, and Hendon Hooker—who beat the 'Canes last season—has 515 rushing yards in five games. Miami is relying on King to reverse the trend.
Prediction: Virginia Tech 38, Miami 31
No. 8 BYU (8-0) IDLE
Next Game: vs. North Alabama (Nov. 21)