Aaron Rodgers on Alex Trebek's Death: 'Weeknights Will Never Be the Same'November 9, 2020
Long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died Sunday at the age of 80. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who appeared on the celebrity edition of the show in 2015, paid his respects after learning of the news.
Here are the highlights from Rodgers' appearance:
Rodgers was not alone in sharing his condolences following Trebek's death.
Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau
We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. https://t.co/XoobAfJwBv
Trebek's cause of death was not made public, though he had been diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer in March 2019.
