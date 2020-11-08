    Aaron Rodgers on Alex Trebek's Death: 'Weeknights Will Never Be the Same'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020
    Alex Trebek speaks at a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman, executive producer of
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    Long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died Sunday at the age of 80. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who appeared on the celebrity edition of the show in 2015, paid his respects after learning of the news.

    Here are the highlights from Rodgers' appearance:

    Rodgers was not alone in sharing his condolences following Trebek's death. 

    Trebek's cause of death was not made public, though he had been diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

