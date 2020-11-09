The Montreal Screwjob and the Most OMG Moments in the History of WWE

1 of 10

Almost forgotten these days is the July 2002 debut on WWE Raw of former WCW Executive Vice President Eric Bischoff. As he stepped through the curtain after being revealed as the new general manager of the red brand, he embraced Vince McMahon in a moment that felt like hell freezing over.

Here was the very man who gleefully attempted to put McMahon and Co. out of business during the Monday Night War walking on stage to take over the show he tried to derail. The image of Bischoff in a WWE ring, recalling his various attempts to undermine the company's success, was shocking, to say the least.

Maybe it is because Bischoff became such a major on-screen character for the company in the years that followed that the impact of that moment has been lessened over time. Wrongly so.

If ever there were one person fans were certain they would never see on their televisions again, it was Bischoff—especially on a show owned by McMahon. But there he was, that crap-eating grin shining brightly on WWE's flagship show.

The unpredictability of his debut deserves to be ranked on any countdown of OMG moments.