WWE's Paige, Boyfriend Ronnie Radke Call Police, Say Stalker Came to Their Home

Credit: WWE.com

Retired WWE star Paige and her boyfriend, Ronnie Radke, said in social media posts Sunday that a stalker walked up to the door of their home.

Radke said the person "got his ass handed to him until police arrived and saved the day" (warning: tweet contains profanity):

"A whole month of stuff being sent to our house," Paige wrote on Instagram. "Flowers, gifts etc. until this f--ker turned up. Thank god Ronnie is there to protect our house and family. He didn't think twice about getting this mfer in a hold until cops came. Thanks to the cops that came so quickly."

This is at least the second time this year a person allegedly trespassed upon the premises of a home belonging to a WWE performer.

In August, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose quickly escaped Deville's home in Lutz, Florida, after a man entered through a sliding glass door.

Phillip A. Thomas II pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping and criminal mischief in September. He was allegedly targeting Deville, whose real name is Daria Berenato.

Prosecutors said in a motion that Thomas had "admitted that his intention was to take Mrs. Berenato hostage by spraying her (with) pepper spray, binding her hands with the zip ties, and wrapping duct tape around her arms to prevent from fighting back."