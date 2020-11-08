Clippers Rumors: Chauncey Billups, Larry Drew Finalizing Contracts to Join Staff

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is filling out his staff, with Chauncey Billups and Larry Drew reportedly finalizing deals to join him as assistant coaches, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported on Oct. 15 that Billups, who won a championship as the Detroit Pistons' starting point guard, would join the staff, while Drew, who took over for Lue after he was let go by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018-19, was rumored to be added a week later, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Lue was named head coach of the Clippers in October after he assisted the team under Doc Rivers last season. He previously guided the Cavaliers to a 128-83 record and the 2015-16 NBA title.

Billups, whose playing career ended in 2014, was a finalist to take over as head coach of the Indiana Pacers before they settled on Nate Bjorkgren. The 2003-04 Finals MVP was a three-time All-NBA honoree and a five-time All-Star in 17 seasons. According to the Detroit News, Billups had been open to working in an NBA front office.

Prior to the brief stint with the Cavs during which his team was 19-57, Drew coached the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, posting a 162-226 overall record. He was also an assistant during all four years of LeBron James' second run in Cleveland that resulted in four straight Finals appearances, including the franchise's lone title.

With that type of championship pedigree among the coaching staff, there will be plenty for the Clippers to model after when they take the court for the 2020-21 season.