    Ravens' Lamar Jackson Ties Dan Marino for Best Start by QB in Super Bowl Era

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) acknowledges fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. The Ravens defeated the Colts 24-10. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Lamar Jackson continues to write his name in the history books.

    With Sunday's 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback moved to 25-5 for his career, which tied NFL legend and Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the best 30-game start by a quarterback since 1966, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

    Jackson, last year's MVP, set the single-season rushing record for quarterbacks with 1,206 yards in 2019. It was among the many impressive marks he compiled a year ago, made all the more impressive considering he's now just 23 years old.

    Marino and Jackson, of course, got to their 25 wins in very different ways. Marino was one of the greatest pocket passers in NFL history, finishing his career with 61,361 passing yards (fifth all-time) and 420 passing touchdowns (fifth). He rushed for just 301 yards in his entire career, however, a mark Jackson surpassed 10 games into his rookie season.

    While Jackson is no slouch from the pocket—he completed all 10 of his passes in the second half vs. the Colts on Sunday—he's also one of the NFL's deadliest weapons when he runs the ball, making him a headache for opposing defenses. The Ravens have built their offense around Jackson's dual-threat capabilities and have been pretty tough to beat in his young career.

    One thing both quarterbacks have in common? No Super Bowl rings. That's the one blight on Marino's career. For Jackson, it was a disappointment after last year's 14-2 Ravens team couldn't get past the AFC Divisional Round. But he has plenty of years ahead of him to get his chip.

    After a 25-5 start to his career, betting against him doing so might not be wise.

