Deshaun Watson: 'There Would've Been Hell' Had Will Fuller Been Traded by Texans

After the NFL trade deadline passed without Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller being moved, his teammate Deshaun Watson expressed relief that the pair stayed together.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Watson said "there would've been hell" if the fifth-year receiver ended up on a different team at the deadline.

During Sunday's 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fuller scored a 77-yarder to continue his streak of games with a touchdown reception, which is now up to six. He ended the day with five catches for 100 yards, his fourth 100-yard game this season, and is up to six touchdowns thus far.

After the game, Fuller opened up about the impact of the trade rumors involving him, which largely surrounded a potential move to the Green Bay Packers.

"To be honest, it really sucked being shopped around like that, giving this organization my all, very unselfish player," he said, according to Wilson. "To be shopped around, I did feel a certain kind of way. I'm happy to be here."

The 26-year-old, who was drafted at 21st overall in 2017 out of Notre Dame, is playing on a fifth-year option this season, worth $10.16 million. He earned the starting role in the Texans offense this year after DeAndre Hopkins was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. He had served as the team's secondary wideout for four seasons, though his 2018 campaign was cut short following an ACL tear in Week 8.

But as he serves in a larger capacity for the 2-6 Texans, Fuller is happy to remain in Houston.

"It means a lot," Fuller said about staying in Houston, per Wilson. "I want to be here. I love it here."