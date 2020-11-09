Latest Odds for Tiger Woods at The Masters 2020

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

While he heads to Augusta National Golf Club as the reigning champion, Tiger Woods also enters the 2020 edition of The Masters chasing tournament favorite Bryson DeChambeau.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, DeChambeau is listed at +795 (bet $100 to win $795) ahead of Jon Rahm (+900) and Dustin Johnson (+1200). Woods, meanwhile, checks in at +3000 to slip on the sixth green jacket of his legendary career.

The 44-year-old's implied probability to win is 3.2 percent, which is the 14th-best odds in the 94-player field.

As is tradition, the titleholder is paired with the reigning U.S. Amateur champion. Tee times are not yet announced, but Woods is slated to play the first two rounds with Andy Ogletree.

The environment, however, will be dramatically different.

Players will start in two waves on both the front and back of the course. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Masters will not allow fans to roam the course. And without spectators, there will be no familiar roars.

"It echoes there. It travels," Woods said, according to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press (h/t ABC News). "You can figure out who's doing what, and the roars for certain people are louder than others. It's unlike any other place in the world."

Tiger's roars, as 2019 reminded us, are the loudest.

He entered the final round last year one shot behind Francesco Molinari but charged up the leaderboard on the back nine. He sparked a few echoes around the course with birdies on 13, 15 and 16.

Player performance and course conditions are always most important, but the absence of the roars may be impactful.

"It's cool to see, if you take a step back while you're playing," Brooks Koepka said of the fans following Woods in 2019, per Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "It's fun. I mean, you watch him walk down after he won on 18 there, I mean, it's just a monsoon of people. It's incredible."

Instead, Woods will be alongside Ogletree, their respective caddies, a rules official, some cameramen and that's about it.

But a sixth green jacket would be no less exciting. The roars will simply be from restaurants and living rooms.

