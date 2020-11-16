3 Players Celtics Should Target in the Draft

1 of 3

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported that "no one is biting" on the Celtics' offers of first-round picks in an effort to move up, and he pegged them to take RJ Hampton at No. 14.

The 19-year-old spent 2020 with the New Zealand Breakers, where he averaged 8.8 points and 2.4 assists per game.

Chris Grenham of Forbes noted that the team enjoyed their interview with the 6'5", 188-pounder and were looking to schedule a workout with him.

While Hampton's career in New Zealand wasn't jaw-dropping, the Celtics have the time and resources to develop him while still working toward their goal of a title now.

The Dallas native was ranked in the top five in his class out of high school, but after he opted to play in the National Basketball League and struggled for consistent form, he has dropped on draft boards.

Hampton isn't worried, though, per Grenham: "I'm very confident. The reason I think my game is going to translate well to the next level is because I'm versatile. I can do a lot of things. I can get to the basket, I can hit the pull-up, I can get my teammates involved with my speed—so that's something I really look forward to coming into my first season."

O'Connor noted Hampton's "explosiveness" on layups and his flashes of ability to become a playmaker, making him a solid option for Boston, particularly if Hayward were to pursue a contract elsewhere.

The Celtics appear to be showing interest in him publicly as well, after tweeting a clip of his statistics on Nov. 5.