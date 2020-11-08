Red Sox Rumors: Jackie Bradley Jr. Approached by Boston for Long-Term Contract

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly contacted free-agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. about a long-term contract.

Rob Bradford of WEEI reported the Red Sox have expressed interest in Bradley despite extension talks being silent during the 2020 season.

Bradley is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market this winter. He hit .283/.364/.450 with seven home runs and 22 runs batted in during the abbreviated 2020 regular season while continuing to play stellar defense in the outfield. FanGraphs' WAR formula put Bradley's value at 1.4, which is as high as it was the entire 2019 season.

The Red Sox publicly said they hoped Bradley would re-sign, but it did not appear much discussion was happening toward the end of the regular season.

"I think that's just something they communicated with y'all at this point," Bradley told media in September. "I'll be a free agent in a couple weeks. That's the cool thing about free agency, you get to weigh out your options."

Bradford's report said the Houston Astros and an unidentified AL Central team have put Bradley on their wish list in free agency, so it's possible Boston may have cost itself millions by waiting to negotiate.

Regardless, it's going to take a significant financial commitment to keep Bradley in Boston.