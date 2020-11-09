Christian McCaffrey Reportedly 'Could Miss More Time' with Shoulder Injury

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could reportedly miss time because of a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported his status for Week 10 is "very much in doubt."

McCaffrey missed six games following a high ankle sprain in Week 2. Drafted out of Stanford by the Panthers with the eighth overall pick in 2017, he had never missed a game before the ankle injury.

Without the 2019 All-Pro on the field, the Panthers went 3-3 with three consecutive losses entering Week 9.

Prior to the ankle injury, McCaffrey served as Carolina's offensive focal point with 156 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries to go with 67 yards on seven catches. He was effective in his return, recording 151 total yards and two touchdowns.

In McCaffrey's absence, Mike Davis posted 349 rushing yards and two scores while adding 170 yards and two touchdowns on 30 catches through six starts. Should McCaffrey be sidelined, the South Carolina product—a fourth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015—will see an increased role yet again.