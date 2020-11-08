    Raiders' Trent Brown Reportedly out 'At Least a Month' After Hospitalization

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2020
    Alerted 53m ago in the B/R App

    This is a 2020 photo of Trent Brown of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Las Vegas Raiders active roster as of Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown is expected to miss at least one month after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a second time.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brown was recently hospitalized after an IV mishap before a game and is also dealing with complications from COVID-19.

    Brown was originally placed on the reserve/COVID list two weeks ago. No further details on the complications from the virus have been made public.

    "There have been some reports out there and I'm not going to cover Trent Brown until he's back on the field with us," Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters Wednesday. "But he's in good spirits. I'm told everything is fine. But right now, I'll just leave it at that."

    Brown's tenure with the Raiders has been derailed by illness and injuries. He has appeared in just 13 games since signing a four-year, $66 million contract with the team in March 2019, missing all but two games this season.

    His absence has left the Raiders scrambling at their right tackle spot, with veteran journeyman Sam Young currently taking Brown's place in the starting lineup. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Seahawks Extend Pete Carroll

      Seattle HC gets a multiyear contract extension that should 'enable him to finish his coaching career there' (Schefter)

      Seahawks Extend Pete Carroll
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Extend Pete Carroll

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Baker Placed on COVID List

      Browns QB was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

      Baker Placed on COVID List
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Baker Placed on COVID List

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Raiders-Chargers Odds, Predictions and Picks

      Raiders-Chargers Odds, Predictions and Picks
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Raiders-Chargers Odds, Predictions and Picks

      RSN
      via RSN

      Raiders Activate DT Daniel Ross from IR

      Raiders Activate DT Daniel Ross from IR
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Raiders Activate DT Daniel Ross from IR

      Levi Damien
      via Raiders Wire