Raiders' Trent Brown Reportedly out 'At Least a Month' After Hospitalization

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown is expected to miss at least one month after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a second time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brown was recently hospitalized after an IV mishap before a game and is also dealing with complications from COVID-19.

Brown was originally placed on the reserve/COVID list two weeks ago. No further details on the complications from the virus have been made public.

"There have been some reports out there and I'm not going to cover Trent Brown until he's back on the field with us," Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters Wednesday. "But he's in good spirits. I'm told everything is fine. But right now, I'll just leave it at that."

Brown's tenure with the Raiders has been derailed by illness and injuries. He has appeared in just 13 games since signing a four-year, $66 million contract with the team in March 2019, missing all but two games this season.

His absence has left the Raiders scrambling at their right tackle spot, with veteran journeyman Sam Young currently taking Brown's place in the starting lineup.