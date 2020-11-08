Jan Blachowicz Calls out Israel Adesanya, Offers Glover Teixeira UFC Title Fight

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz said he's willing to give Glover Teixeira a title shot following the Brazilian's victory over countryman Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13 on Saturday night.

ESPN MMA provided Blachowicz's full remarks, which included a jab at Israel Adesanya:

That was one of the key questions to come out of Saturday's event, whether UFC president Dana White will line up the next light heavyweight championship bout for Teixeira or Adesanya. The former pleaded his case after the triumph over Santos, which came by third-round submission.

"Dana White, man. C'mon. You gonna give a shot to Adesanya? I'm 41 years old, man. Don't make me wait," Teixeira said (via ESPN's Ariel Helwani) "... But either way I'm so glad to be here. Thank you Dana, thank you UFC."

It appeared Teixeira's terrific career was winding down when he lost three times in a five-fight stretch from August 2016 through July 2018. That drop in performance came after he'd suffered defeat just four times over his first 29 career bouts.

To his credit, he's bounced back with five straight wins to push his way back into the championship conversation. His only prior UFC title fight came in April 2014 when he lost to Jon Jones with the light heavyweight belt on the line.

Adesanya, who's already the middleweight champ, would be looking to become a dual champion if he's selected by White as Blachowicz's next opponent instead.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Blachowicz already has two wins in 2020, a first-round knockout of Corey Anderson in February and a second-round TKO of Dominick Reyes in September.

Now it sounds like he's ready for whomever UFC decides to throw his way.