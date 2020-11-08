    Jan Blachowicz Calls out Israel Adesanya, Offers Glover Teixeira UFC Title Fight

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2020

    Jan Blachowicz, right, reacts after knocking out Luke Rockhold during the second round of their light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 239, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)
    Eric Jamison/Associated Press

    UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz said he's willing to give Glover Teixeira a title shot following the Brazilian's victory over countryman Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13 on Saturday night.

    ESPN MMA provided Blachowicz's full remarks, which included a jab at Israel Adesanya:

    That was one of the key questions to come out of Saturday's event, whether UFC president Dana White will line up the next light heavyweight championship bout for Teixeira or Adesanya. The former pleaded his case after the triumph over Santos, which came by third-round submission.

    "Dana White, man. C'mon. You gonna give a shot to Adesanya? I'm 41 years old, man. Don't make me wait," Teixeira said (via ESPN's Ariel Helwani) "... But either way I'm so glad to be here. Thank you Dana, thank you UFC."

    It appeared Teixeira's terrific career was winding down when he lost three times in a five-fight stretch from August 2016 through July 2018. That drop in performance came after he'd suffered defeat just four times over his first 29 career bouts.

    To his credit, he's bounced back with five straight wins to push his way back into the championship conversation. His only prior UFC title fight came in April 2014 when he lost to Jon Jones with the light heavyweight belt on the line.

    Adesanya, who's already the middleweight champ, would be looking to become a dual champion if he's selected by White as Blachowicz's next opponent instead.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Blachowicz already has two wins in 2020, a first-round knockout of Corey Anderson in February and a second-round TKO of Dominick Reyes in September.

    Now it sounds like he's ready for whomever UFC decides to throw his way.

    Related

      Blachowicz Calls Out Adesanya, Offers Teixeira UFC Title Fight

      Blachowicz Calls Out Adesanya, Offers Teixeira UFC Title Fight
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Blachowicz Calls Out Adesanya, Offers Teixeira UFC Title Fight

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Dana White on Glover Teixeira calling for title shot ahead of Israel Adesanya: ‘He’s not wrong’

      Dana White on Glover Teixeira calling for title shot ahead of Israel Adesanya: ‘He’s not wrong’
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Dana White on Glover Teixeira calling for title shot ahead of Israel Adesanya: ‘He’s not wrong’

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting

      UFC on ESPN+ 40 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Program total passes $36.5 million

      UFC on ESPN+ 40 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Program total passes $36.5 million
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC on ESPN+ 40 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Program total passes $36.5 million

      MMA Junkie Staff
      via MMA Junkie

      Yan Xiaonan says she's 'one shot away' from potential all-China title fight after UFC on ESPN+ 40

      Yan Xiaonan says she's 'one shot away' from potential all-China title fight after UFC on ESPN+ 40
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Yan Xiaonan says she's 'one shot away' from potential all-China title fight after UFC on ESPN+ 40

      Simon Head
      via MMA Junkie