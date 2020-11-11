Complete Guide to the 2020 Masters at Augusta National

6 of 6

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Call us irresponsible, if you must. Call us unreliable, if you see fit.

But you'll call us idiots on Monday if we don't tell you now what's coming this week.

Bryson DeChambeau is going to win the Masters.

In game-changing fashion.

The 27-year-old Californian has been on the "he'll be a winner someday" radar for years, but he broke through in jarring fashion this summer, returning from the pandemic-induced shutdown with 20-plus pounds of additional muscle and an accompanying uptick in driving distance and swing speed.

Twelve events since have resulted in seven top-10s, a near-miss fourth at the PGA Championship (three shots off the lead) and a scorecard-busting six-shot win at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, where his power off the tee helped him thrive even while missing better than half of the 56 in-play fairways.

And if you're looking for another course where power trumps accuracy, how about Augusta?

He tied for 29th at the Masters in 2019, when he weighed a mere 195 pounds and averaged a smidge better than 299 yards on his drives. These days, he's tipping the scales to 235 and is first on the PGA Tour with an average driving distance of 344.4 yards.

Lest anyone think it's all sizzle and no steak, he's also first in scoring average at 66.711.

No less an authority than Jack Nicklaus thinks he'll provide some incredible visuals this weekend, like driving the 455-yard first green and hitting wedge into the 530-yard 15th.

"What he has done is amazing," Nicklaus told Golf.com. "He's figured out that distance is far more important than accuracy. Even at a U.S. Open. And he took a chance by doing what he did to build himself to a level to be able to do that. I give the guy great kudos. You develop skills that give you an advantage and that’s what he’s figured out."

And we think he'll do even more, which in this case means challenging Woods' epic 12-shot win in 1997 and then standing proudly in Butler Cabin as the five-time champ helps him into his first green jacket.

Get your popcorn ready and remember who told you so.