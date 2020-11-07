Winners and Losers from Week 10 of College Football

Winners and Losers from Week 10 of College FootballNovember 8, 2020
For the first time in the 2020 season, every Football Bowl Subdivision conference played a game. While the changes necessitated by the pandemic are entirely understandable, Week 10 took college football back to a familiar place.
Well, other than a Pac-12 game kicking off at noon Eastern. That still doesn't feel right.
But as the Pac-12 and MAC returned to the field, the SEC enjoyed the largest place in the spotlight. Kyle Trask threw for 474 yards while leading No. 8 Florida past fifth-ranked Georgia in a showdown with immense SEC and College Football Playoff implications.
The Big Ten, however, wasn't so fortunate; Michigan and Penn State kept sliding the wrong direction. USC narrowly avoided a similar fate in its opener against Arizona State too.
Those storylines are among the biggest takeaways from a busy weekend. This piece will be updated Saturday night.
Winner: BYU, Miami QBs in Friday Road Wins
Heisman Trophy candidate Zach Wilson and Miami star D'Eriq King certainly enjoyed the prime-time stage Friday night.
Wilson threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-17 to help BYU demolish Boise State on the blue turf. Wilson added a rushing score as the Cougars improved to 8-0 with only two regular-season games remaining. There is a strong chance BYU will receive a New Year's Six bowl invite in 2020.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Clemson star Trevor Lawrence are the Heisman front-runners, but Wilson has 2,669 yards of total offense and accounted for 29 scores this year.
Miami, meanwhile, stayed in the ACC picture thanks to the most prolific game of King's career.
King sparked a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback and saved the 'Canes at North Carolina State. He amassed 430 passing yards, 105 rushing yards and five touchdowns—including a game-winning 54-yard score late in the fourth quarter—in the 44-41 triumph.
Other than Clemson and Notre Dame, Miami is the only ACC team with fewer than two losses.
Loser: Jim Harbaugh's Winless Trend Continues
Indiana has rolled to a 3-0 start and deserves the highest of praise. But as the Hoosiers gain momentum in the national conversation, Michigan is earning the wrong kind of attention.
And for the same old thing. Again.
One week after falling to rival Michigan State, Michigan lost to the 13th-ranked Hoosiers 38-21. Along with an ugly 3-8 record opposite MSU and Ohio State in six seasons, Jim Harbaugh is now 0-8 on the road against Top 15 opponents.
Through just three games, Michigan is already a non-factor in the Big Ten championship chase. This six-year title drought isn't what the program anticipated when Harbaugh accepted the job in 2015.
While it's not entirely correct to say Harbaugh is in jeopardy of getting fired, his contract expires after the 2021 season. Moving on from a consistent nine-win coach is risky, but H