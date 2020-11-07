Winners and Losers from Week 10 of College Football

0 of 7

John Raoux/Associated Press

For the first time in the 2020 season, every Football Bowl Subdivision conference played a game. While the changes necessitated by the pandemic are entirely understandable, Week 10 took college football back to a familiar place.

Well, other than a Pac-12 game kicking off at noon Eastern. That still doesn't feel right.

But as the Pac-12 and MAC returned to the field, the SEC enjoyed the largest place in the spotlight. Kyle Trask threw for 474 yards while leading No. 8 Florida past fifth-ranked Georgia in a showdown with immense SEC and College Football Playoff implications.

The Big Ten, however, wasn't so fortunate; Michigan and Penn State kept sliding the wrong direction. USC narrowly avoided a similar fate in its opener against Arizona State too.

Those storylines are among the biggest takeaways from a busy weekend. This piece will be updated Saturday night.