Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Fined $5K for Role in Fight with Bears' Javon Wims

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's 26-23 win over the Chicago Bears.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Gardner-Johnson was docked $5,128 for his role in the fight with Bears wide receiver Javon Wims.

The incident occurred in the third quarter when Wims, seemingly unprovoked, ran up to Gardner-Johnson after a play and threw multiple punches that led to a skirmish on the field between the two teams.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Gardner-Johnson denied suggestions that he spit on Wims prior to their altercation.

"It ain't got nothing to do with me. If he's acting out, that's on him," he said. "It wasn't no incident. ... It's a lot of he said, he said. Ain't nothing happened. Nobody got spit on."

Pelissero reported that Wims told Bears officials that Gardner-Johnson spit on him and ripped out his mouthpiece.

Wims was suspended for two games by the NFL. The 26-year-old will be eligible to return after Chicago's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 16.

Gardner-Johnson was a fourth-round pick by the Saints in 2019. He has appeared in every regular-season game over the past two seasons.