    Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Fined $5K for Role in Fight with Bears' Javon Wims

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 7, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) in action against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's 26-23 win over the Chicago Bears

    Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Gardner-Johnson was docked $5,128 for his role in the fight with Bears wide receiver Javon Wims

    The incident occurred in the third quarter when Wims, seemingly unprovoked, ran up to Gardner-Johnson after a play and threw multiple punches that led to a skirmish on the field between the two teams. 

    Speaking to reporters Monday, Gardner-Johnson denied suggestions that he spit on Wims prior to their altercation.

    "It ain't got nothing to do with me. If he's acting out, that's on him," he said. "It wasn't no incident. ... It's a lot of he said, he said. Ain't nothing happened. Nobody got spit on."

    Pelissero reported that Wims told Bears officials that Gardner-Johnson spit on him and ripped out his mouthpiece. 

    Wims was suspended for two games by the NFL. The 26-year-old will be eligible to return after Chicago's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 16. 

    Gardner-Johnson was a fourth-round pick by the Saints in 2019. He has appeared in every regular-season game over the past two seasons. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Zeke Unlikely to Play vs. PIT

      Ezekiel Elliott will test hamstring pregame vs. undefeated Steelers

      Report: Zeke Unlikely to Play vs. PIT
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Zeke Unlikely to Play vs. PIT

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Golden Tate Out Sunday

      Giants WR not traveling with team 'due to overall issues with effort and performance' (NFL Network)

      Golden Tate Out Sunday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Golden Tate Out Sunday

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Athletes React to Joe Biden Winning Presidential Election

      LeBron James and more sports stars react to the presidential election results 👉

      Athletes React to Joe Biden Winning Presidential Election
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Athletes React to Joe Biden Winning Presidential Election

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Garrett Gilbert Starts Sunday

      Cowboys plan to start QB Garrett Gilbert Sunday vs. Steelers (NFL Network)

      Garrett Gilbert Starts Sunday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Garrett Gilbert Starts Sunday

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report