Breeders' Cup 2020 Results: Tracking Winners and Prize Money Payouts on Saturday

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Horse racing takes center stage on Saturday for its biggest weekend of the year with the 2020 Breeders' Cup taking place from Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

There are nine races on the schedule, culminating with the Breeders' Cup Classic. The combined award and purse payout this year is $28 million, led by the Classic at $6 million.

Here's an updated list of each race result as they happen throughout the day.

2020 Breeders' Cup Schedule (Post Time)

Turf (4:33 p.m. ET)

Classic (5:18 p.m. ET)

Filly & Mare Sprint ($1 million purse)

Win: Gamine ($4.20, $3.00, $2.40)

Place: Serengeti Empress ($4.00, $3.00)

Show: Bell's The One ($3.20)

Gamine rebounded from the first defeat of her career at the Kentucky Oaks in September with a thrilling victory in the Filly & Mare Sprint.

Jockey John Velazquez kept his horse in second place for most of the race. Serengeti Empress stormed out of the gate and stayed out in front coming around the final turn. The four-year-old filly faded down the stretch, leaving the door open for Gamine to move in front.

Gamine's win wound up looking much easier than it was. She finished 6.25 lengths ahead of Serengeti Empress, and her time of 1:20.20 set a new record for the seven-furlong race.

Turf Sprint ($1 million purse)

Win: Glass Slippers ($22.40, $10.60, $6.60)

Place: Wet Your Whistle ($25.00, $15.00)

Show: Leinster ($3.60)

Glass Slippers stunned the field at the Turf Sprint by weaving her way through a crowded field and holding off a late surge from Wet Your Whistle. The four-year-old filly entered the race as a 12-1 morning line underdog to earn her second win in five events this year.

Glass Slippers didn't pull out front until hitting the 1/8 marker. Jockey Tom Eaves was excellent in managing his horse's stamina early before pushing her down the final stretch. He also had to save enough energy for her to hold off fast-charging Wet Your Whistle, who may have won if there had been another 50 yards to go.

This was only the fourth race of the year for Wet Your Whistle. The five-year-old gelding seemed to have momentum coming off a victory at the Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational in October, but he couldn't overcome a slow start and had to settle for a solid second-place finish.

Dirt Mile ($1 million purse)

Win: Knicks Go ($5.60, $5.00, $3.80)

Place: Jesus' Team ($33.60, $11.80)

Show: Sharp Samurai ($4.60)

Entering the Dirt Mile as the 7-2 morning line favorite, Knicks Go lived up to that reputation by going wire to wire for the biggest win of his career.

Knicks Go took most of this year off before returning to the track last month at the AlwOC. He made it count with his first victory since October 2018, a span of nine races. His final time of 1:33.85 on Saturday broke the race record set by Liam's Map in 2015 (1:34.54).



Jesus' Team was a surprise second-place finisher after coming into the race with 30-1 odds. The three-year-old colt has steadily been building his reputation, despite not having a win in five races entering Saturday. He had a strong third-place showing at the Preakness Stakes last month.

Filly & Mare Turf ($2 million purse)

Win: Audarya ($37.60, $16.00, $10.20)

Place: Rushing Fall ($4.80, $3.40)

Show: Harvey's Lil Goil ($10.80)

One of the biggest upsets was Audarya's victory in the Filly & Mare Turf. The Alison M. Swinburn-owned horse stunned Rushing Fall by coming from behind right before crossing the finish line.

Audarya has had an inconsistent 2020 prior to arriving in Lexington this weekend. She started the year finishing outside the top five at the Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes (eighth) in June and Pipalong Stakes (sixth) in July.

That was followed by back-to-back wins at the Handicap in August and Prix Jean Romanet before a third-place showing at the Prix De l'Opera.

Saturday was certainly the biggest showcase for Audarya. Rushing Fall was the odds-on-favorite coming into the race after winning each of her last three races. Her resume is still strong with 14 top-two finishes in 15 career races.

Sprint ($2 million purse)

Win: Whitmore ($38.80, $13.80, $7.60)

Place: C Z Rocket ($7.60, $5.00)

Show: Firenze Fire ($6.40)

In his fourth attempt, Whitmore finally crossed the finish line in first place to win the $2 million Sprint at the Breeders' Cup.

Whitmore, a seven-year-old gelding, has been racing since 2015. His first attempt to win this race was in 2017 when he finished eighth. The Ronald E. Moquett-trained horse finished in the top three in each of the previous two years and had his breakthrough moment on Saturday.

Coming into the race, Whitmore was only given 18-1 odds coming off a fourth-place showing in Phoenix last month. He joins Elmhurst (1997) and Cardmania (1993) as the only seven-year-olds to win the Sprint.

Mile ($2 million purse)

Win: Order of Australia (

Place: Circus Maximus (

Show: Lope Y Fernandez (

Order of Australia picked an opportune time to get the biggest win of his career by shocking the field in the mile run at the Breeders' Cup.

A 73-1 underdog, Order of Australia was sitting in fourth for most of the race before making his push down the final stretch. Trainer Aidan O'Brien secured his first victory in this race and 13th overall at the Breeders' Cup. His last win was in the 2017 Juvenile Turf with Mendelssohn.

That wasn't the only good news for O'Brien in the race. The 51-year-old also trains runner-up Circus Maximus and third-place finisher Lope Y Fernandez.

Order of Australia was having a rough year prior to Saturday. He finished ninth at the International Stakes and seventh at the Prix Du Jockey Club coming into Kentucky.

Distaff ($2 million purse)

Win: Monomoy Girl

Place:

Show:

Jockey Florent Geroux put together an excellent race to lead Monomoy Girl to a victory in the $2 million Distaff.

Purse totals and payouts via BreedersCup.com.