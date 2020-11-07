NASCAR at Phoenix 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Lee Luther Jr./Associated Press

Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin or Joey Logano will leave Phoenix Raceway on Sunday as the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

That quartet advanced to the final four after a dramatic penultimate race at Martinsville Speedway—won by Elliott—last time out. Keselowski and Logano are the only members of the group to have won the Cup Series in their careers.

In addition to crowning a champion Sunday, NASCAR will bid farewell to Jimmie Johnson, who is retiring from the competition after a two-decade career in which he's won seven championships.

While the title race and Johnson's farewell will capture the spotlight, there is a chance Kevin Harvick steals the show in the chase for his 10th victory of the season.

Series Finale 500 Information

Date: Sunday, November 8

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com or NBC Sports app

Odds

Kevin Harvick: +400 (bet $100 to win $400)

Chase Elliott: +450

Denny Hamlin: +450

Brad Keselowski: +450

Joey Logano: +500

Kyle Busch: +900

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Starting Lineup

Preview

The four championship contenders do not have to win the Season Finale 500 to become champion.

But if a member of the quartet crosses the finish line first, he will capture the 2020 Cup Series title.

Elliott, Hamlin and Keselowski have the same odds to capture first place, while Logano is slightly behind the trio.

Harvick is the bookmakers' favorite to win the race. He produced a series high nine wins, but he failed to qualify for the final four based off points out of Martinsville.

In March, Harvick landed in second place behind Logano in the Cup Series' first trip of the season to Arizona. Elliott was seventh, Keselowski took 12th and Hamlin finished 20th. Harvick has nine victories at Phoenix, which solidifies his favorite status to win the race.

Logano believes Team Penske is best prepared to complete the season sweep at Phoenix and win the title, per NASCAR.com's Terrin Waack:

"Honestly, I feel l like this year feels a lot like 2018. It's actually kind of funny because I think about 2018 where we had not the best summer months, then we kind of picked it up as the playoffs started [and] won Martinsville, the first race of the third round, which set up to race for a championship in Miami that year. ...



"I think the experience is there, the speed is there. I think the mentality of the way we race is there. I truly believe that we're the favorites to win this thing."

The No. 22 car driver competed with the least amount of pressure in the past two races after automatically advancing to the final four by way of his victory at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 18.

Hamlin is the only other title contender to win at Phoenix, capturing the March 2012 and November 2019 competitions at the circuit. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver drew the worst starting position of the four finalists, all of whom start in the first two rows.

Elliott is on the pole thanks to the starting position formula that heavily weighed his victory at Martinsville. He will be racing for a trophy while sending off his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Johnson, who is proud of what he has accomplished in the NASCAR Cup Series, telling ESPN's Ryan McGee.

"My entire life has always been about the experience. All I ever wanted to do was win one race. After I did that, I had to adjust my goals. Now I am adjusting them all the time. I have had opportunities that I never dreamed of. I have a lot more of those opportunities coming. I don't know where all it will take me, where it will take my family, but that's the exciting part."

Johnson does not have a victory in 2020, but if there is a track where he can go out a winner, it is Phoenix, where he owns four victories.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Racing Reference.

