Clippers' Paul George, Girlfriend Daniela Rajic Announce Engagement on IG

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George may not have won a ring this year, but he had one waiting in the wings.

The small forward proposed to his girlfriend, Daniela Rajic, on Friday and announced the engagement on Instagram.

The two began dating in 2013 and have two children together.

It's a good thing George proposed in early November because his schedule will become a lot more hectic when the NBA returns. The National Basketball Players Association on Thursday approved a plan to begin the 2020-21 season December 22 with training camps likely opening December 1.

That means George and Co. will have gone just 78 days between falling to the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals and the start of practices.

For now, he can enjoy being engaged and relax with his family. Work is still a few weeks away.