Raiders' Mark Davis Slams 'Draconian' Fines for Violating COVID-19 Protocols

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis expressed his displeasure with the NFL's hefty fines against his team for violations of COVID-19 protocols and announced his intent to appeal them.

"The fines are draconian," Davis told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez on Friday. "But we will appeal them. Outside the organization, people have the wrong impression about the Raiders. We take it seriously. It's unfortunate that certain things outside the protocol are the things being focused on, rather than the positive steps we've taken as an organization. You've been in the building. You've seen it."

As Gutierrez noted, the steps include "daily COVID-19 tests, temperature checks, trackers and masks being mandatory to enter the team's facility."

Davis added: "[Raiders head coach Jon Gruden] and those guys are working their asses off every day. But at the same time, [the NFL] feels we've failed some of those mandates."

The Raiders have had numerous issues related to COVID-19. Most notably, the team was fined $500,000 and stripped of a sixth-round draft pick and Gruden was fined $150,000 for repeat violations of the league's protocols. Gruden was fined $100,000 (and the Raiders $250,000) after the coach did not wear his mask properly on the sideline during his team's win over the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21.

The league has levied $1.2 million in fines against the team, per Gutierrez.

COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in the United States. Per Lenny Bernstein and Jacqueline Dupree of the Washington Post, the country set its third straight daily record for COVID-19 cases Friday with over 128,000.

The Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions have entered the NFL's COVID-19 intensive protocol, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Sixteen of the league's 32 teams have at least one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to John Breech of CBS Sports.

The NFL's Week 9 slate will go on as planned, however, and the Raiders will visit the Los Angeles Chargers with kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday.