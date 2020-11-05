    Report: Raiders Fined $500K, Jon Gruden Fined $150K After Trent Brown COVID Test

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 6, 2020

    Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders have been fined $500,000 and stripped of a sixth-round draft pick after the NFL concluded the organization again broke COVID-19 protocols, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. 

    The league began investigating after a positive test was confirmed for offensive tackle Trent Brown in late October. Head coach Jon Gruden has also been fined $150,000. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

