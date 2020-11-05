Report: Raiders Fined $500K, Jon Gruden Fined $150K After Trent Brown COVID Test

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have been fined $500,000 and stripped of a sixth-round draft pick after the NFL concluded the organization again broke COVID-19 protocols, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

The league began investigating after a positive test was confirmed for offensive tackle Trent Brown in late October. Head coach Jon Gruden has also been fined $150,000.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

