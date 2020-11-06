Lions Enter NFL's Intensive COVID-19 Protocol After Staffer Tests Positive

Tony Ding/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions announced they have entered the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol following a staff member's positive test:

"Our club was notified today that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. We are currently operating under the NFL's Intensive Protocol. The individual immediately self-quarantined and has not been at our practice facility for the last 48 hours.

"Today’s practice was conducted in compliance with the NFL’s intensive protocol, and we will continue to take precautionary measures at our Allen Park practice facility.

"The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff remains our top priority. We will continue to follow the guidance of the NFL, its medical staff and our team doctors as we prepare for Sunday’s game against Minnesota."

Per Kyle Meinke of mlive.com, the new protocol will force the Lions to make numerous changes.

Of note, meetings cannot be held indoors and in-person unless the NFL pre-approves. Otherwise, they must occur outdoors or virtually.

Players and coaches must now wear masks and shields during practice and walkthroughs, and the weight room capacity is capped at 10 players and five staff members.

In addition, players can't sit down in the cafeteria, and locker room use is "strongly discouraged." There is a 15-minute time limit for anyone who does use the locker room, and only small groups are allowed at any given time.

The news also drops after quarterback Matthew Stafford, linebacker Jarrad Davis and practice squad safety Jalen Elliott tested positive for COVID-19, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Stafford had close contact with a person who tested positive but is expected to play Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued its rapid spread across the United States, with 88,163 confirmed cases Thursday alone, per the World Health Organization. The NFL has felt its impact, and the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins are also under the league's COVID-19 intensive protocol.

Per John Breech of CBS Sports, 16 of the NFL's 32 teams have at least one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Friday.

All Week 9 games are still scheduled to be played. Of note, the Lions' matchup with the Vikings is still set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.