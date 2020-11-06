Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau Headline 2020 Masters Field

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The field for the 2020 edition of The Masters is finally set.

Augusta, Georgia, will welcome 94 players to its hallowed grounds next week with defending champion Tiger Woods headlining a stacked entry list.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and PGA Championship winner Dustin Johnson will join Woods as the top draws with a number of young stars ready to break through on the sport's biggest stage like Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff and Scottie Scheffler.

Seventeen former Masters winners will look to claim another green jacket and the first ever handed out in November.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the famed tournament has gone from the first major of the season to the final one as organizers decided in March to postpone the event. Given The Masters are typically held in April, it remains to be seen how the change of season will impact the way the traditionally difficult course plays.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, DeChambeau enters as the favorite this year at +800 (bet $100 to win $800) with Jon Rahm (+900), Dustin Johnson (+1,200) and Rory McIlroy (+1200) right behind him. The oddsmaker lists Woods' at +3000 to repeat his 2019 victory—only slightly better odds than Morikawa and Wolff, who both enter the field at +3300.

Making this year's tournament even more different is the course's decision to prohibit fans from entering the grounds due to the pandemic. In a normal year, the roars from the crowd have played a major factor in how golfers handle the intensity of the moment.

That element is now gone. Instead, it's likely to be replaced with more silence.

Altogether, it could make for one of the more challenging Masters tournaments in recent memory.

The first round tees off on Thursday, November 12. Initial groupings and official tee times have yet to be announced.

