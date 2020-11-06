    Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Flips Commitment to Play for Father at Jackson State

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 6, 2020
    Source: 247Sports

    Deion Sanders didn't have to look far to secure his first major commitment since taking over as the head coach at Jackson State.

    Deion's son Shedeur Sanders has flipped his commitment from Florida Atlantic to play for his father starting in 2021. 

    Shedeur originally committed to FAU in July.

    "I wanted to write my own legacy, FAU gave me a opportunity to do that! I trust the staff," he told ESPN's Gerry Hamilton in a text message (h/t ESPN's Tom VanHaaren). "[FAU coach] Willie Taggart was the first coach to offer me a opportunity to play at the next level."

    Deion Sanders broke the news of his hiring at Jackson State on his 21st & Prime podcast (h/t Rashad Milligan of the Clarion Ledger) in September.

    "God called me to Jackson State," the Pro Football Hall of Famer said.

    The school announced the hiring Sept. 21.

    Shedeur Sanders is a 4-star prospect and the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

    The Tigers are coming off a 4-8 record in 2019 and haven't posted a winning record since 2013.

