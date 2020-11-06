    Browns' Odell Beckham to Have Surgery on Torn ACL Injury on November 10

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 6, 2020
    Alerted 44m ago in the B/R App

    En foto del 25 de octubre del 2020, el wide receiver de los Browns de Cleveland Odell Beckham Jr. (13) abandona el campo durante el primer tiempo del partido contra los Bengals de Cincinnati. El miércoles 4 de noviembre del 2020 los Browns anuncian que Beckham Jr. se someterá a una cirugía para reparar el ligamento anterior cruzado de la rodilla y que estará fuera al menos un año. (AP Foto/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. will undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL early next week, according to NFL Network's Kim Jones:

    Jones reported Beckham will have the procedure done Nov. 10 and has remained in good spirits while preparing for his rehab process. The receiver was injured in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Report: Michael Thomas Set to Return

      Saints WR is expected to be active Sunday vs. Bucs for the first time since Week 1

      Report: Michael Thomas Set to Return
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Michael Thomas Set to Return

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      8 Reasons for Optimism Coming Out of the Bye

      8 Reasons for Optimism Coming Out of the Bye
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      8 Reasons for Optimism Coming Out of the Bye

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      Two Bengals Players Test Positive for COVID-19

      Two Bengals Players Test Positive for COVID-19
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Two Bengals Players Test Positive for COVID-19

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Browns Still Lead the NFL in Takeaways After 8 Games

      Browns Still Lead the NFL in Takeaways After 8 Games
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Browns Still Lead the NFL in Takeaways After 8 Games

      Jeff Risdon
      via Browns Wire