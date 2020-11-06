Browns' Odell Beckham to Have Surgery on Torn ACL Injury on November 10

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. will undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL early next week, according to NFL Network's Kim Jones:

Jones reported Beckham will have the procedure done Nov. 10 and has remained in good spirits while preparing for his rehab process. The receiver was injured in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

