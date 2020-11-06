Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' Commemorating Career Set for WWE Survivor Series

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

WWE announced Friday that the Survivor Series pay-per-view on Nov. 22 will mark The Undertaker's "final farewell."

After beating AJ Styles in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania in April, The Undertaker revealed on WWE Network's The Last Ride docuseries that he was retiring as an active competitor after 30 years in that role for WWE.

Taker left the door open by saying he would have to think about it if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon asked him to come back for another match, but WWE seems at peace with officially shutting the door on that part of The Deadman's career by advertising Survivor Series as his final farewell.

It is fitting that Survivor Series will essentially mark the end of The Undertaker's career since it is the same pay-per-view that introduced the world to The Undertaker 30 years ago.

He made his televised debut for WWE at Survivor Series 1990 as the mystery member of "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase's Survivor Series team. The Phenom made a huge impression by eliminating WWE Hall of Famers Koko B. Ware and Dusty Rhodes before eliminating himself via count-out.

Taker went on to become one of the most popular, successful and recognizable Superstars in WWE history. In addition to being a seven-time world champion, The Undertaker owned a 21-0 undefeated streak at WrestleMania before losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

Overall, The Undertaker steps away from WWE with a career record of 25-2 at the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment.

As part of the announcement, WWE noted that it will celebrate The Undertaker's remarkable career not only at Survivor Series, but by airing tons of Undertaker-related content on WWE Network in the days and weeks leading up to the show.

If Survivor Series truly does mark the final time The Undertaker is seen on WWE programming, it will represent the culmination of a career that will likely go unmatched in the long and storied history of professional wrestling.

