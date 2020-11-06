3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 9 Win

0 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers manhandled the San Francisco 49ers in all facets of the game on Thursday night to come away from Levi's Stadium with a 34-17 victory.

The victory was the fourth double-digit win of the season for the Packers, who took control of the contest on the first drive.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams hooked up for the first scoring play and continued to do damage against the 49ers secondary all night.

The more important aspect of the passing game was Marquez Valdes-Scantling getting involved to give Rodgers a secondary target behind Adams.

If Valdes-Scantling takes the confidence gained from Thursday's performance and uses it to make more plays in the second half of the season, the Packers could have some type of dynamic duo in the passing game.

Defensively, Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith came up with a few big plays that the Packers were waiting anxiously to see them make.

If those two playmakers use Thursday as a catalyst for the rest of the season, the Packers could be one of the most dangerous teams in the postseason.