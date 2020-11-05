Packers' Jaire Alexander Ruled out vs. 49ers with Concussion

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers announced that cornerback Jaire Alexander will miss the remainder of his team's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday after suffering a concussion in the first half.

Alexander has been tremendous this season, with Next Gen Stats (h/t B/R Gridiron) providing a few examples:

Through seven games, Alexander had allowed only 57.1 percent of passes his way to be completed for 5.0 yards per target, per Pro Football Reference. He's also added 26 tackles and three pass breakups.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's top cornerback through seven weeks.

The Packers lost numerous players to injury on Thursday, including linebacker Krys Barnes, running back Dexter Williams and Rick Wagner.

Green Bay was already shorthanded going into the game, with running backs Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon and linebacker Kamal Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Packers' secondary was also missing another starter as well in cornerback Kevin King, who is dealing with a quad injury and has missed four games.

As for Alexander, the shutdown cornerback must clear concussion protocol before returning to the field. Green Bay's next game is Sunday, Nov. 15 at home versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.