    Takk McKinley Fined by Falcons for Social Media Outburst About Trade Offers

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 5, 2020

    FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley (98) sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Atlanta. Defensive end Takk McKinley may have jeopardized his future with the Falcons by using social media to complain about not being traded. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    After Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley claimed via Twitter that the team declined multiple trade offers for him over the past two seasons, Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the team has fined him. 

    On Wednesday, McKinley said the team refused a second-round pick in exchange for the 2017 first-rounder in 2019 and turned down fifth- and sixth-round selections this season. According to Butt, "No proposals of that nature took place." 

    McKinley, who has been battling a groin injury throughout the season, will not be available for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, according to Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris. Morris did not rule out a departure from the team for the fourth-year UCLA product (h/t Butt): 

    "The wrong way to go about is definitely the way Takk is handling it now with a pout. So, as soon as we get an opportunity to talk to him about those things, and how he's handling that situation, that will be the first and foremost thing you handle first. Then you figure out getting him healthy as far as his groin and then you figure out if he's even going to be on the team, if that's even possible at this point."

    In the four games McKinley has appeared in since the Falcons declined his fifth-year option this offseason, he has added just one sack, eight tackles and seven quarterback hits. According to Butt, the team looked to move him before Tuesday's trade deadline, but there were no acceptable offers for the Falcons.

    While McKinley is sitting out of practice due to the injury, Morris raised the possibility of a suspension. 

    "There's always an option to suspend and there's always an option just not to play," Morris said. "There's always an option for us to do everything we do."

