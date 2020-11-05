Baker Mayfield Rumors: Browns QB Could Draw Trade Interest During Offseason

David Richard/Associated Press

Could Baker Mayfield be on the trade market this offseason? According to two league executives, it's a possibility and there would be interest around the NFL.

"There would be a market for him," a high-ranking executive told Dan Pompei of The Athletic. "But you would have to decide if you want to pay him."

"He could be available, I think," a second evaluator added.

Mayfield, 25, has offered a mixed bag since being the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

In 14 games during his rookie season, he looked like a brilliant pick, throwing for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a 63.8 completion percentage. But he took a major step back last year, throwing for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and a whopping 21 picks while completing just 59.4 percent of his passes.

This year, he's been better, with 1,514 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 61.4 completion percentage, though it's fair to argue he hasn't developed into the elite quarterback he was drafted to be, either.

In his 37 career starts, the Browns have gone just 17-20, though they are 5-3 this year and a playoff contender.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry declined to talk about whether the team would discuss a long-term extension with him in the offseason or pick up his fifth-year option for 2022 during a Wednesday conference call with reporters:

"Honestly, I really don't get too caught up in that type of narrative. All I know is that I think Baker has played well and he's done a nice job during these first eight weeks. He's allowed us to play winning football. We've had winning football from that position. Expect him to keep doing that over the second half of the year. Look, we're going to be in a good place as a team and organization if that is the case."

It would be surprising if the Browns cut ties with Mayfield after three years, barring the opportunity to add an upgrade via free agency or a trade. It sounds as though there would be a market for his services if they did field offers, however.