Mandy Rose, Shawn Spears and 10 More WWE, AEW Stars in Danger of Getting Buried

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Professional wrestling is a cyclical form of entertainment. Talents rise and fall until they are replaced. Those who thrive can never be replaced, but some stars get moments in the sun before finding someone else in their place.

It has happened to many greats, some who have been largely forgotten by casual fans over the years. This does not mean these wrestlers failed as performers or that they had bad careers. The issue is that they never realized their potential.

In recent years, wrestlers like Dolph Ziggler, Jinder Mahal and Natalya have gone from seemingly bright futures to awkward stop-start pushes that never lead anywhere.

Both WWE and All Elite Wrestling have a number of stars on the edge of a true burial, falling far beyond their status on the card. It will take serious work from them, as well as the right people behind them, to take that next step.

These are 12 wrestlers, including such stars as Mandy Rose, Shawn Spears, Elias and Ricochet, on the edge of falling further than anyone would have expected possible a year ago.