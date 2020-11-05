LaMelo Ball Intrigues Pistons, Will Meet with Detroit Before 2020 NBA Draft

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons are planning on organizing a meeting with LaMelo Ball ahead of the Nov. 18 draft, and are open to moving up from their assigned No. 7 pick when that day does come, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Woodyard reported that Ball, who is ranked by the network as the top prospect, has spent time in Michigan lately to train with former Pistons player Jermaine Jackson Sr., his mentor and manager.

In his time in Michigan, Ball has given back to the community. Per Woodyard, he hosted a free youth basketball camp in Rochester Hills in October. Pistons general manager Troy Weaver cited Ball's knowledge of the city during media availability on Thursday (h/t Woodyard):

"I'm always happy to hear players embrace our organization, our city. That never goes unnoticed. I know people around him, his trainer is a Detroit native so I'm sure he's been here for a while working out. I'm sure he's well versed in the city from traveling around, being with his trainer and hearing different things so, no, that doesn't go unnoticed and that's always a positive when prospects speak highly of the city and the organization."

Ball has already met with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who will make the first selection in the 2020 draft, and was also expected to meet with the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, who hold the second, third and fourth selections, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

But for all his meetings, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reported last week that "Ball is not performing very well at job interviews," which could be good news for the Pistons, whose No. 7 pick is their highest since 2010.