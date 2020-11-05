Bob Arum Calls Out Deontay Wilder over Tyson Fury Cheating Allegations

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Boxing promoter Bob Arum responded Thursday to allegations former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder made against Tyson Fury, referee Kenny Bayless and former co-trainer Mark Breland.

According to Dan Rafael of Boxing Scene, Arum said:

"That to my mind is really serious in the sense that he's called Fury a thief and a criminal. It's so preposterous. And then to accuse Mark Breland of putting something in his water? Mark is a great guy. And what would be his motivation to do that? And then third, to demean and defame Kenny Bayless the way he did, that he was drunk? I mean it's crazy."

Last week, Wilder released a video in which he accused Fury of cheating during their Feb. 22 fight by using loaded gloves:

Wilder also claimed Bayless was drunk while officiating the fight and accused Breland of putting muscle relaxant in his water.

The previously undefeated Wilder was thoroughly dominated in the fight and lost to Fury by seventh-round technical knockout when his corner threw in the towel.

Per Rafael, Nevada State Athletic Commission Executive Director Bob Bennett said Bayless did not violate any rules during the Wilder vs. Fury fight, and added that Fury's gloves were legal as well.

February's bout was the second meeting between Wilder and Fury. They first fought in December 2018 in a contest that was ruled a draw.

After losing to Fury in February, Wilder exercised the rematch clause in his contract despite the one-sided nature of Wilder vs. Fury II. It was initially thought that the third fight of the trilogy would occur in October, but the focus then shifted to Dec. 19 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and Wilder undergoing surgery.

When it was determined that Dec. 19 would not work since broadcast partner ESPN had a full slate of college football games scheduled, Fury turned his attention to a Dec. 5 fight, which will likely be against Agit Kabayel in London, according to Rafael.

Arum made it clear that Wilder is no longer entitled to a rematch since the contract said it had to occur by "July plus 90 days." The two sides were still willing to have the fight outside that range, but things broke down.

It is unclear what the next step for Wilder may be, but if Fury wins his next fight, a heavyweight title unification match against Anthony Joshua in 2021 may be on the table.