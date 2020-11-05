    Chiefs Hold Practice, Close Facility After Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Kansas City Chiefs' Nick Keizer (48), Demarcus Robinson (11), Tyreek Hill (10) and Patrick Mahomes (15), celebrate a touchdown scored on a catch by Robinson in the second half of an NFL football game agains the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that they would hold practice before closing their facility after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. 

    Per the team's statement: "The individual is self-quarantining, under the team's medical care, and contact tracing is taking place. The team is now in the NFL's Intensive Protocol and working closely with the league and medical experts. ... The Chiefs will hold practice this morning and then out of precaution, the facilities will be closed this afternoon and meetings will be held virtually."

    The team also said it was continuing its preparations for Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. 

    The coronavirus continues to impact teams around the NFL.

    Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams will miss Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers after being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. San Francisco wideouts Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and offensive lineman Trent Williams will also miss the game after being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    The NFL will hold that game rather than pushing it back. With many teams already holding their bye weeks, the NFL doesn't have much wiggle room to adjust the schedule outside of shortening the number of games played this year or elongating the length of the NFL calendar, both of which seem unlikely. 

    In the event that games have to be canceled, however, reports have emerged that the league would consider an expanded playoff field to 16 total teams, eight from each conference. That format would eliminate any bye weeks. 

    For now, its business as usual in the NFL. But as coronavirus cases continue to surge around the United States, it's clear contingency plans need to be put in place. 

       

