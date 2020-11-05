    Texans Player Tests Positive for COVID-19; HOU to Close Facility, Work Virtually

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    A Houston Texans helmet sits on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
    Justin Berl/Associated Press

    The Houston Texans announced they closed their facility Thursday after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

    "The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun," the Texans said. "We will follow the NFL's intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team's operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."

    Houston plays the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

    This is the second straight week in which the Texans have closed their facility for a day for COVID-19-related reasons. On Oct. 28, the team placed Max Scharping on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is for players who either tested positive or had close contact with somebody else who did.

    Houston had a bye in Week 8, so temporarily closing team offices didn't jeopardize the status of a game.

    That may not be the case in Week 9, pending further testing. The NFL has moved multiple games around because of positive COVID-19 results on a team, although Thursday's encounter between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers remains on despite multiple players from both teams going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    The Texans are looking to improve on their 1-6 record Sunday and have a good chance of earning their second victory. The Jaguars also sit at 1-6 and have dropped six games in a row after beating the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 in Week 1.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL Quarterbacks on the Hot Seat 😰

      Five starters in danger of losing their jobs at midseason

      NFL Quarterbacks on the Hot Seat 😰
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Quarterbacks on the Hot Seat 😰

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL to Absorb $2.7 Billion Deficit Because of Reduced Fan Attendance

      There's now a rough estimate of just how significant the financial losses could be.

      NFL to Absorb $2.7 Billion Deficit Because of Reduced Fan Attendance
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL to Absorb $2.7 Billion Deficit Because of Reduced Fan Attendance

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Houston Texans Shut Down Team Facility After Positive COVID Test

      Houston Texans Shut Down Team Facility After Positive COVID Test
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Houston Texans Shut Down Team Facility After Positive COVID Test

      TMZ
      via TMZ

      Texans Shut Down Team Facility After Jacob Martin Tests Positive For COVID-19

      Texans Shut Down Team Facility After Jacob Martin Tests Positive For COVID-19
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Texans Shut Down Team Facility After Jacob Martin Tests Positive For COVID-19

      Battle Red Blog
      via Battle Red Blog