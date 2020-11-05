Texans Player Tests Positive for COVID-19; HOU to Close Facility, Work Virtually

Justin Berl/Associated Press

The Houston Texans announced they closed their facility Thursday after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

"The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun," the Texans said. "We will follow the NFL's intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team's operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."

Houston plays the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

This is the second straight week in which the Texans have closed their facility for a day for COVID-19-related reasons. On Oct. 28, the team placed Max Scharping on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is for players who either tested positive or had close contact with somebody else who did.

Houston had a bye in Week 8, so temporarily closing team offices didn't jeopardize the status of a game.

That may not be the case in Week 9, pending further testing. The NFL has moved multiple games around because of positive COVID-19 results on a team, although Thursday's encounter between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers remains on despite multiple players from both teams going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Texans are looking to improve on their 1-6 record Sunday and have a good chance of earning their second victory. The Jaguars also sit at 1-6 and have dropped six games in a row after beating the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 in Week 1.