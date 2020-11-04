Pelicans' David Griffin Responds to Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin opened up about the possibility of trading guard Jrue Holiday on Wednesday.

Oleh Kosel of SB Nation shared Griffin's comments that came during a VIP event with new head coach Stan Van Gundy. Griffin said it is the front office's responsibility to listen to trade offers and evaluate but suggested that does not mean the Pelicans will move Holiday during the offseason:

The comments come after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported New Orleans is "openly discussing" trading Holiday with "several contending teams" interested.

Holiday is a two-time All-Defensive selection and was a 2012-13 All-Star in his final of four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He has been with the Pelicans ever since as a key piece of their backcourt on both ends of the floor. He averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range this past season as a veteran option on a team with plenty of young talent.

While there is plenty of value in keeping a two-way playmaker like that on the roster, Holiday is also 30 years old and has a player option after the upcoming season for the 2021-22 campaign.

He may eventually leave the Pelicans before they are truly ready to compete in the daunting Western Conference, and trading him to a contender in need of backcourt leadership and playmaking could help them land a number of key assets to improve their chances of winning when their young core is more experienced.

That core includes Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, and the latter three came to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade.

The Pelicans may have enough talent to compete for a playoff spot in 2020-21, but moving Holiday could also open up the door to improve their future standing in the Western Conference.