49ers' Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams Placed on COVID-19 List

The San Francisco 49ers will be without left tackle Trent Williams and wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel for Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers after they were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network added that Samuel (who was already out for the game due to injury), Aiyuk and Williams were deemed "close contacts" to receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Earlier on Wednesday, Henry Organ, Bourne's agent, told Matt Barrows of The Athletic that his client tested positive for COVID-19. Organ added Bourne was "feeling fine."

The matchup between the Niners and Packers is still scheduled to be held on Thursday.

The 49ers are extraordinarily beat up, with starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, superstar tight end George Kittle, running back Tevin Coleman and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles already ruled out for the contest.

Bourne is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list and won't play. And key players Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman, Dee Ford, Ezekiel Ansah, Solomon Thomas and Nick Bosa, among others, were already on injured reserve.

The Niners also shut down their facilities on Wednesday due to coronavirus test results, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Green Bay is facing its own roster difficulties, however, with running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list and unable to play Thursday. Star running back Aaron Jones is also questionable, meaning the inexperienced pair of Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams might lead the backfield.

Given positive tests on both teams, it's a bit of a surprise the NFL isn't attempting to reschedule this game, even to later in Week 9. High-risk contacts must isolate for five days, meaning that the players from both teams that fit that criteria would have potentially passed that threshold by Monday night (the Niners had a positive test on Wednesday morning, the Packers received their results Monday) or Tuesday.

Regardless, the game is set to go on as scheduled for now, meaning a decimated 49ers offense will be without more key players, all on a short week.