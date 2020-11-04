Lions' Matthew Stafford Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Tony Ding/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or come into close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided the latest outlook for the quarterback:

Stafford had been placed on the COVID list in August but was removed after a reported false positive.

Stafford's wife, Kelly, described the situation as "somewhat of a nightmare" on Instagram. She also noted that the Stafford family is "fine," as they all tested positive for the coronavirus.

On the field, the quarterback has had an up-and-down season while leading the Lions to a 3-4 record.

Stafford has 1,916 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020, with 776 of those yards coming in his last two games. Injuries to Kenny Golladay have limited the team's passing attack, but the veteran has done enough to lead the offense to at least 20 points in every game this season.

If the 32-year-old quarterback is forced to miss time, the team will turn to journeyman Chase Daniel, who signed a three-year deal in March.

The Lions are scheduled to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.