Bengals' Joe Burrow: 'I'm Just Scratching the Surface on Where I Can Be'

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

With half of his first NFL season in the books at 2-5-1, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is ready to keep the momentum going.

"I'm just scratching the surface of where I can be and where I can go," Burrow said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Ben Baby. "So, that's the most exciting thing for me."

It's an impressive stance for the rookie, who was selected with the top pick out of LSU this winter, considering he ranks third in the league in passing yards (2,272), and if he keeps up his production through the second half of the season, he could break the 4,374-yard threshold—the record for most passing yards from a rookie, set by Andrew Luck in 2012.

The defending collegiate national champion paces the NFL in passing attempts and completions (221-of-330) but manages to keep his cool amid a high margin for error, having thrown five interceptions on his way to 11 passing touchdowns. Against the Tennessee Titans in Week is 8, he threw for 249 yards and two scores and wasn't sacked. The lone interception he threw was called back for a Titans penalty.

"Obviously, there's a lot to improve," Burrow said. "I'm nowhere near where I can be or need to be, but I think I'm off to a pretty good start."

As rookie quarterbacks make their marks on the NFL this season—with Justin Herbert earning the starting job for the Los Angeles Chargers even after a return from an injured Tyrod Taylor and Tua Tagovailoa getting the nod ahead of Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Miami Dolphins, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday he was "certainly glad" his team took Burrow to fill in for a released Andy Dalton under center.