Texans' J.J. Watt 'Not Looking to Rebuild,' Says He Wants to Win Super Bowl

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Houston Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt told reporters Wednesday he still has championship hopes for the organization in the coming years.

Those hopes likely won't come to fruition in 2020. The Texans are 1-6 and would potentially need to win nine straight games to get back into the postseason conversation.

"I can't win nine games in one week," Watt told reporters. "It's a matter of winning one game in one week, doing the best you can at practice and trying to get a win on Sunday."

Watt, 31, is having a solid if unspectacular season by the lofty standards he's set in his career, with 24 tackles (five for loss), three sacks, six quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The five-time Pro Bowler, five-time first-team All-Pro selection and three-time Defensive Player of the Year was one of the most dominant defensive players the league has seen during his time, registering a whopping 69 sacks between the 2012-15 seasons. His 99 sacks for his career are 35th in history, though it seems likely he'll continue climbing up that list.

Injuries have slowed him down in recent years, however, costing him 13 games in 2016, the entirety of the 2017 season and half the season in 2019. Since 2016, Watt has appeared in just 39 of a possible 71 games.

It's fair to question if Watt will ever return to his once-dominant form. It's just as fair to argue what type of rebuild, or retooling, the Texans might be facing after a disastrous start to the 2020 season that saw them fire former head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien.

So long as Deshaun Watson is under center, the Texans have the opportunity to build a contender. And that's all Watt is interested in doing.

"You realize this isn't all roses," he said. "We've won some division championships, but that's not the goal. If your goal isn't to win the Super Bowl, then that's not going to happen. That is my goal. That's why the work goes in and fought back from all these injuries."