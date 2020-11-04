Antonio Brown Says He Wants to 'Get Back on Track' After Signing Bucs Contract

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Antonio Brown addressed reporters Wednesday for the first time since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown said he is "super grateful" and "took a lot of time off to look within," per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. "To get back on track is what I'm here to do," he said.

"I've been spending a lot of time, working on myself, being resilient," the seven-time Pro Bowler said. "Even when times got hard, staying in shape, not listening to the naysayers, good people around me to stay encouraged. I tried to check every box to make sure I was ready to go."

Brown is set to make his Bucs debut Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko reported in September 2019 that a woman said Brown made an unwanted sexual advance toward her while she was painting a mural at his home. She said he was naked but held "a small hand towel over his genitals," per Klemko.

Three days after publication of the story, Klemko reported the woman had received "intimidating" texts.

The 32-year-old also pleaded no contest to felony burglary with battery and two misdemeanors in June. A moving truck driver alleged Brown physically assaulted him in Hollywood, Florida.

The star wideout could still face a suspension by the NFL pending a civil lawsuit filed against him in September 2019. Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, alleged he sexually assaulted her twice in June 2017 and raped her in May 2018.

The Athletic's Daniel Wallach reported Brown's attorneys filed a request to delay the case, which was placed on a two-week trial docket for Dec. 7. If the motion is successful, the trial would be held after the 2020 NFL season.