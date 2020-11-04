Dustin Johnson Says He Will Play 2020 Masters After COVID-19 Quarantine

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson confirms he will play in the 2020 Masters after completing his quarantine from a positive COVID-19 test.

"The only good thing that came out of this is I know I'm playing next week at the Masters," Johnson told reporters Wednesday.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion tested positive Oct. 13, which forced him to miss the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, and Zozo Championship at Sherwood Country Club in California.

The Masters, which was postponed because of the pandemic, tees off Nov. 12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Johnson explained Wednesday he remains unsure as to how he came down with COVID-19. He had all of his recent close contacts get tested, and they were all negative.

"The only thing I can figure is I got it in Vegas just from—I don't even know how I got it there, but that's the only place I could have got it because not one person I was around had it," he said. "And nobody got it from me, either."

Johnson is looking for his first green jacket, though he has consistently been among the top finishers in recent years. The 2014 Masters, when he missed the cut, was the last time he placed worse than 10th. He was runner-up along with Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka at the 2019 installment.

The 36-year-old had been riding a hot streak prior to his interruption. He tied for second at the PGA Championship before winning the Northern Trust by 11 shots and capping off the season with a victory in the Tour Championship.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Johnson got his 2021 PGA Tour campaign underway with the U.S. Open, where he finished 11 shots off winner Bryson DeChambeau in sixth.

He's heading into Augusta tied as the third betting favorite (+1200, bet $100 to win $1200) on DraftKings behind DeChambeau (+800) and Jon Rahm (+900).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).



21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.