MJF Beats Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear 2020 to Earn Spot in Inner Circle

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

MJF defeated Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, meaning he has gained entry into the veteran's Inner Circle stable.

The winner went for a ride as he flipped over Jericho's head during the match:

MJF nearly tapped to the Walls of Jericho but was able to grab the rope and stop the submission attempt:

Jericho later went for the Judas Effect, but MJF countered into an armbar:

Eventually, MJF earned the win with a roll-up after a distracted Jericho argued with the referee about his attempt to use a bat on his opponent beforehand.

MJF began laying the groundwork for his desire to join the group several weeks ago, when he suggested to the veteran that they should join forces in order to have strength in numbers against many of the top babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling.

MJF set the wheels in motion by gifting Jericho and the rest of the stable members Inner Circle jackets and then showed up during Jericho's 30th-anniversary celebration on October 7 to shower Le Champion with more gifts.

He gave Jericho a large, framed picture of himself and brought a clown to the ring as well. The former AEW world champion didn't take kindly to the interruption, though, and showed his dismay by busting the picture over the clown's head and taking him out with a Judas Effect elbow.

Despite that rocky segment, MJF was undeterred and told Jericho more definitively that he did want to join The Inner Circle.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Le Champion agreed to give him a chance to plead his case over a steak dinner, which led to one of the most unique segments in recent wrestling history in the form of Le Dinner Debonair on October 21.

While MJF and Jericho were combative at first, they found common ground based on their dislike for certain wrestlers in AEW and then broke into a musical performance. At that point, it looked as though they were finally on the same page.

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, a town hall meeting was held with multiple people asking MJF and Jericho questions about why MJF in The Inner Circle might be a good or poor fit.

Strong points were made on both sides, but rather than making a declaration right then and there, Jericho decided MJF's entry into the faction would be determined in a match at Full Gear.

He said that if MJF could beat him at Full Gear, then he would allow him to be part of The Inner Circle, which added yet another high-stakes match to the card.

With MJF picking up the win, he is now officially part of the stable, which should guarantee no shortage of entertaining segments and storylines involving him and Jericho in the coming weeks and months.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).