Breeders' Cup 2020: Odds and Predictions for All Races

This year, the three Triple Crown horse races were won by three different horses. Tiz the Law opened the slate with a victory in the Belmont Stakes, but he then finished second to Authentic at the Kentucky Derby. The Preakness Stakes wrapped things up, with Swiss Skydiver holding off Authentic for the win.

Now, all three of those horses (plus many more) will be racing this weekend at the Breeders' Cup, which is set to get underway Friday at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky. There will be five races taking place Friday, followed by nine more on Saturday.

Tiz the Law and Authentic are among the 10 horses in the field for the Breeders' Cup Classic, which will be the final race of the weekend on Saturday evening. Swiss Skydiver is running the Breeders' Cup Distaff, a race for fillies that will also occur Saturday, after she triumphed against the male horses at the Preakness last month.

Here's a look at this year's Breeders' Cup race schedule, along with predictions and odds for each event.

2020 Breeders' Cup Schedule (ET) and Predictions

Friday, November 6

2:30 p.m.: Juvenile Turf Sprint (After Five, 6-1)



3:10 p.m.: Juvenile Turf (New Mandate, 12-1)

3:50 p.m.: Juvenile Fillies (Princess Noor, 9-5)

4:30 p.m.: Juvenile Fillies Turf (Plum Ali, 4-1)

5:10 p.m.: Juvenile (Jackie's Warrior, 7-5)

Saturday, November 7

12:02 p.m.: Filly & Mare Sprint (Gamine, 7-5)



12:39 p.m.: Turf Sprint (Imprimis, 4-1)



1:18 p.m.: Dirt Mile (Art Collector, 6-1)

1:57 p.m.: Filly & Mare Turf (Rushing Fall, 5-2)



2:36 p.m.: Sprint (Yaupon, 7-2)

3:15 p.m.: Mile (Digital Age, 8-1)

3:54 p.m.: Distaff (Swiss Skydiver, 2-1)

4:33 p.m.: Turf (Tarnawa, 6-1)

5:13 p.m.: Classic (Tiz the Law, 3-1)

Breeders' Cup Classic Preview

There are a lot of talented horses in this year's Breeders' Cup Classic field (a race for three-year-olds and up), which should make for a competitive race to conclude the weekend. And it wouldn't be surprising if another thrilling finish takes place, just like at the Triple Crown events over the past few months.

The field includes a trio of horses entered by legendary trainer Bob Baffert. Improbable is the early favorite with 5-2 odds, per Horse Racing Nation, while Kentucky Derby winner Authentic (6-1) and Maximum Security (7-2) also have strong chances to win the race.

Not only are these three Baffert-trained horses all in the field, but they're starting alongside each other in the Nos. 8, 9 and 10 posts, which are all the way to the right side. Still, it's possible any of them could make his way to the front and be a contender to win.

"Improbable, he deserves to be the favorite," Baffert said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "They all have speed, and those jockeys will work it out. The riders I have are smart, they know their horse and are going to ride their own horse. And the horses are doing well. If they show up, they have to bring their 'A' game."

In 2019, Improbable finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby and sixth in the Preakness. He's finished first or second in each of his four races in 2020, which includes victories in each of the past three. That includes a win in his last showing at the Awesome Again Stakes on Sept. 26.

Authentic has finished either first or second in each of his seven career races. His biggest victory came at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 when he held off Tiz the Law to finish first, notching Baffert's record-tying sixth Derby win.

Maximum Security has finished first or second in all but one of his 13 career races. And that was the 2019 Kentucky Derby, when he crossed the finish line first but was then disqualified for interference.

Baffert is a three-time winner of the Breeders' Cup Classic, guiding horses to victory every year from 2014-16, which included Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015.

But Baffert's three horses this year will need to beat out Tiz the Law, who is starting in the No. 2 post and had won five of his first six career races before finishing second to Authentic at the Kentucky Derby. That was a competitive race, and he could give Baffert's horses another close battle this Saturday.