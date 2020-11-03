Sam Darnold Is Jets' QB of the Future Despite Team's Struggles, Joe Douglas Says

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

New York Jets fans may have their eyes on Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields following an 0-8 start to the 2020 campaign, but general manager Joe Douglas still believes in Sam Darnold.

"I feel like he has a different set of wide receivers every week," Douglas told NFL Network. "... I think you see the flashes of what he can be, and they're really special. Let's not forget that Sam's a 23-year-old quarterback that is maybe one of the toughest quarterbacks I've ever been around. I'm very excited about Sam."

Most notably, Douglas said, "I have no problem saying that he is our best quarterback and our quarterback for the future."

The Jets are the only winless team in the league this year, and Darnold has three touchdown passes to six interceptions in six games. The No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL draft is also a mere 11-21 in three years as a starter.

Douglas admitted the front office has not surrounded him with enough talent, which is underscored by the fact that Le'Veon Bell is no longer on the roster and Jamison Crowder leads the team in receiving yards this season even though he's played just four games.

Crowder looks to be the only true offensive difference-maker, but Darnold has looked like anything but a long-term answer as a potential franchise signal-caller.

It should be noted the current general manager saying the team has given up on the young starting quarterback and is already looking ahead toward the draft would be a stunning admission, at least if he did so publicly.

Just because he said he still believes in Darnold does not mean the Jets won't draft Lawrence, Fields or another quarterback if given the opportunity in the 2021 NFL draft.

Still, it probably wasn't what many frustrated Jets fans wanted to hear after an abysmal start to the campaign.