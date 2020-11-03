Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Discusses Splitting Arrowhead Stadium Polling Site Costs

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

On Tuesday, Jim Trotter shared a clip from his Huddle and Flow podcast in which Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed his decision to help fund the transformation of Arrowhead Stadium into a polling place:

"I thought it was very important not only just to get as many people out to vote as possible but also to use a place as Arrowhead, where we have a lot of fun, show a lot of love and unity, where people coming together, and use that as a place where we can come together and vote and use our voice. I thought Arrowhead was a perfect place for it and the Chiefs were all aboard with it, and some other guys on the team, we all just made our efforts strong and really got it to be a central point for everybody to go vote."

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation split costs with the Chiefs to hire 30 poll workers and run 25 voting machines on the club level at the stadium, according to KSHB 41 in Kansas City.

Mahomes said the 2020 election was his first time voting in a presidential election.

"I'm glad that I was able to [vote] and use my voice and lead others to do the same," he said.