Vic Beasley to Be Cut by Titans After Less Than 1 Season with Team

After signing him to a one-year deal in free agency this offseason, the Tennessee Titans will release linebacker Vic Beasley on Wednesday, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.

The former All-Pro has played in five games for the Titans this season, with one forced fumble and just three combined tackles while appearing on 25 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season.

Beasley, who was drafted eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, started all 16 games for the only time in his career during his rookie season, when he grabbed the only interception of his six years in the league. In an All-Pro campaign in 2016, he led the league in sacks with 15.5 and forced fumbles with six, adding a career-high 16 quarterback hits, but his production has dropped as his career has continued.

The Titans signed him to a $9.5 million deal this winter, but NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal attributed that price tag to his status as a former first-round pick when considering his most recent outings:

"If Beasley couldn't be trusted in big situations in Atlanta, there's little reason to think that will change in Tennessee. He makes this list because he cost twice as much based on his first-round draft pedigree. A fourth-round pick with the film Beasley has put up the last three years would not have come close to earning $10 million on a one-year contract."

His career in Nashville got off to a rough start before the season began, as Beasley reported to training camp 10 days late—for which he was fined $500,000.

The Titans defense ranks eighth-worst in the league in terms of yards allowed per game, giving up 396.9 through seven outings.